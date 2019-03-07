Stephen Weil of Delray Beach, FL. (formerly of Brooklyn, NY and Rockaway, NJ) passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rochelle (Telles) Weil; son Eric and daughter-in-law Andria (Cook) Weil of Jamaica Plain, MA; son Shawn and daughter-in-law Elana (Messer) Weil of Melrose, MA; sister Marcia (Weil) and brother-in-law Arnold Goldstein of Boynton Beach, FL; and grandchildren Jacob, Sophia, Asher, Paul, and Joss. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.The funeral will take place at the Goldman Funeral Chapel in Malden, MA at 1PM on Friday March 8, with burial to follow at Temple Shalom of Medford Cemetery in Peabody, MA. Shiva will take place in the residences of his children. An additional gathering to remember Steve will take place at his home in Delray Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to InTandem, the Democratic National Committee, or Hadassah Hospitals. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary