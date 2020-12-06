Our Dearly Beloved Stephen Barr Passed away on December 2, 2020. He was known to all as a kind and good hearted man. HIs jovial nature will surely be missed by his friends and family. He worked for many years as a Social Worker for the City of New York attending to the needs of the downtrodden and unfortunate people. Upon his retirement he resided in Coconut Creek Florida. He was predeceased by his Wife Terri Barr, Son Michael Barr, and Sister Barbara Kay. He is survived by Two Nieces and a Nephew. His extended family and friends greatly appreciate the countless kindnesses extended to him by his dearly treasured and valued companion of 22 years Helen Goldenberg of Tamarac Florida. We were all blessed to have known him. He will be interred at New Montefiore Cemetery in Pinelawn, New York.



