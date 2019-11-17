Home

Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
718 South Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316-1219
954-527-1550
Stephen W. Whitney


1946 - 2019
Stephen W. Whitney Obituary
Stephen Wallace Whitney November 29, 1946 ~ November 11, 2019

Stephen was born in Lawrence, Kansas. Stephen worked in finance and equipment leasing for many years although his true passions were his family and umpiring softball. On August 23, 1968, Stephen married the love of his life Paula Sue – his "SuzieQ" – in St. Joseph, Missouri and they were happily married for 51 amazing years. Stephen enjoyed watching his sons and eventually his 5 grandchildren play youth, high school and even college sports. He also enjoyed watching some of them sing, dance and act.

Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Paula Sue and his sons, Jeffrey (Shelley) and Clay (Janet). Stephen will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Tristan (Sallie), Matthew, Timothy, Abigail and Nathan and his brother Brian (Rhonda). Stephen was predeceased by his brother Alan and his sister Diane. Flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, or New Horizon United Methodist Church. Please visit www.fredhunters.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019
