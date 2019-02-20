Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stevan Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stevan Noel Torres

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stevan Noel Torres Obituary
Torres, Stevan Noel, 71, of Sunrise, passed away February 16, 2019. Stevan was born March 13, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Antonio and Catalina Torres. He loved his God, his family, his friends and ahis country. He lived a full satisfying life. He was a guitarist with The Pagents. He proudly served his country as a Major in the U.S. Army, including a year in Viet Nam. He continued to protect us as an FBI Agent. He loved working with young people as a baseball, basketball and football official. He enjoyed trading stories with other official, army buddies, other veterans and the law enforcement community. We Love him dearly and will miss him. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Cheryl, daughter, Jennifer Torres, son, Matthew (Kristyl) Torres, grandchildren, Isaiah Torres, Lydia Torres, brother, Richard Torres, sister-in-law, Phyllis Torres, several nieces, nephews & cousins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at Christian Life Center, 2699 Commercial Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Stevan will be transferred for interment in Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Stevan's memory to or The USO at www.uso.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.