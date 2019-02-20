Torres, Stevan Noel, 71, of Sunrise, passed away February 16, 2019. Stevan was born March 13, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Antonio and Catalina Torres. He loved his God, his family, his friends and ahis country. He lived a full satisfying life. He was a guitarist with The Pagents. He proudly served his country as a Major in the U.S. Army, including a year in Viet Nam. He continued to protect us as an FBI Agent. He loved working with young people as a baseball, basketball and football official. He enjoyed trading stories with other official, army buddies, other veterans and the law enforcement community. We Love him dearly and will miss him. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Cheryl, daughter, Jennifer Torres, son, Matthew (Kristyl) Torres, grandchildren, Isaiah Torres, Lydia Torres, brother, Richard Torres, sister-in-law, Phyllis Torres, several nieces, nephews & cousins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at Christian Life Center, 2699 Commercial Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Stevan will be transferred for interment in Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Stevan's memory to or The USO at www.uso.org Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary