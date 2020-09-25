Steven Brown, 72, passed gently and quietly away with his family by his side. He was always a family man who gave his wife and his children tenderness and love. He did his best to guide us, giving first to his family and last to himself. There is no one who knew him who did not respect and trust him. His many kindnesses will not ever be forgotten by those lives he touched.
Steve was born in Brooklyn New York, the son of Samuel and Evelyn Brown and lived in South Florida for 50 years. Steve was a food broker starting a branch of B&A Foods as its salesman and problem solver. He won a Broker of the Year award and there after everyone at B&A used that as their part of their Internet address. He treated everyone he met with sincerity and kindness. He was soft spoken and humble. He preferred to let others enjoy the limelight they sought while he stayed in the background.
He was a star athlete in his youth and coached his son's baseball teams in Margate Florida from Tee Ball on until they went on to other sports. Somehow, he always coached the boys less able than others on the team, inspiring confidence and a sense of belonging to them.
In 1980 he met his wife Judy Abramson at the Ground Round. He was there to take his son to a party and she her children to a different one. Within several weeks Steve and Scott joined Judy, Peter and Gail, raising their children together for 40 years. Then they did it all over again raising their grandson Gavin.
Steve was predeceased by daughter Gail. Left to mourn his great loss are his wife Judy, sons Scott (Anie), Peter (Kim) and grandchildren Gavin, Ava, Katie, Jack, and his brother Barry (Alison) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the Jewish holidays and Covid, a celebration of his life will be at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in his memory The American Cancer Society
, The Humane Society or a charity of your choice
would honor Steve.