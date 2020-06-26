Steven Cabaday

With sadness I announce the death of Steven Michael Cabaday, age 67, nickname; "Stevie"
Steve received his angel wings on Sunday June 21, 2020. He was pre-deceased by wife Sharon in 2011. Steve was a very proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam war. He was stationed on the Saratoga Naval ship and honorably discharged on April 22, 1977. Steve graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business from Fort Lauderdale College June, 1981. Steve retired from Broward County Works department after 28 years. Survived by his two stepdaughters Shiloh Simmons and Melynda Thourot; sister in law Linda Ledyard numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial gathering will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, 3:00pm - 5:00pm at Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, Florida 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2020.