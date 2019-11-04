|
Steven David Weinstein, 60, passed away tragically on October 30, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his wonderful son, Ethan Weinstein and beloved partner and soul mate Renee Poulin (Ali and Sam Goldberg); much loved sisters Cathy Yohay (Norman), Judy Fisher (Greg), Beth Kaplan (Lenny); loving uncle to Eric and Jonathan Yohay, Michelle Fisher, Isabella, Sophia and Nathan Kaplan, Jennifer & Aaron Poulin, Carli & Lexi Levy, Brett, Brooke & Paige Rifkin.
Steven is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and spent his entire career in the natural food industry. Nothing gave Steven more happiness than being with his family and friends. He touched everyone with his warmth, humor, generous spirit and his love for life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steven's memory to: MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger (www.mazon.org)
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 4, 2019