Steven L. "Woody" Straughn, 66, passed away in Sebring, Florida, on June 1st, 2019 after a long illness. Steve was born in Hialeah, Florida, to Jess and Margaret Straughn, and lived in Hollywood, Florida, for most of his life. He was a carpenter by trade. He loved country music and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and following NASCAR. He said, "When I was in my late teens, early twenties, every car I owned, I would try to make it go faster. So when I saw a race on TV I was hooked."Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Cynthia Straughn Piso; and his wife, Sharon Reynolds Straughn. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Wayne Thompson and Jesse "Bud" Straughn, Jr. (Mickie), and his sister Sharron Straughn Munro (Roy). He is also survived by his daughter, Angel Kiser, three grandsons and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at Craig's Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, Florida, 32084 on June 10, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.He will be laid to rest in Pellicer Creek Cemetery, 1380 County Road 204, Hastings, Florida.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 6, 2019
