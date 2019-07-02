MARCO, Steven Lee, 32, of Miami, died on June 21, 2019 as the result of health complications. He was born October 21, 1986, the son of the late Gerald Marco and Lisa Marco. Raised mostly in Weston, Steven graduated from Pine Crest School (Ft. Lauderdale) in 2005. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance and accounting – graduating with honors – from Washington University in St. Louis in 2010. He was also a member of the international council for the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy. Steven's business ventures were varied – branded real estate development projects connected to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, co-owning a hotel in Nicaragua, and being the first to contract with IMAX to put a theater in a condominium. A fourth-generation real estate investor, he cofounded development and capital investment firm, Maxxam Partners, which recently changed the way others in their industry are able to obtain zoning and development approvals for residential addiction treatment facilities. Steven's years-long effort on this leaves a legacy that makes treatment options more accessible nationwide. He is survived by his mother, Lisa, and sisters, Ashley Yarchin and Laurel Marco, as well as his aunts and uncles, Marnie (Adam) Tihany, Leslie Pathman, Wayne Pathman, Mary Mass, Michelle Mass, Arlene (Boris) Yufe, and Gary (Kerry) Marco. Steven leaves behind numerous cousins and countless friends. Donations for Cystic Fibrosis research in memory of Steven Marco can be made to National Jewish Health at www.nationaljewish.org/donate. The funeral is set for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12 pm at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700 Published in Sun-Sentinel from July 2 to July 3, 2019