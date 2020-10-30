Weisberg, Dr. Steven R., 77, Of Hollywood, Florida, passed away October 27, 2020.
"A man and a women are meant for each other. Together forever for the rest of their lives. I would move heaven and earth to be together forever with you."
Private services will be held.
Arrangements by: Menorah Gardens And Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, food and baskets, the Weisberg family requests all donations to: The Holocaust Documentation And Education Center. 303 North Federal Highway, Dania, Florida 33004.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2020.