1/1
Dr. Steven R. Weisberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weisberg, Dr. Steven R., 77, Of Hollywood, Florida, passed away October 27, 2020.

"A man and a women are meant for each other. Together forever for the rest of their lives. I would move heaven and earth to be together forever with you."

Private services will be held.

Arrangements by: Menorah Gardens And Funeral Chapels.

In lieu of flowers, food and baskets, the Weisberg family requests all donations to: The Holocaust Documentation And Education Center. 303 North Federal Highway, Dania, Florida 33004.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Dearest cousin our fathers were brothers and partners through their lives and were always close and as a result we were always close. Perhaps that was because they had to escape nazism to come to the United States to be free. Whatever it was I always loved you and knew you loved me and stayed in touch and wished each other the best. So now RIP cousin. I will miss you. Evelyne and family
Evelyne Aronin
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved