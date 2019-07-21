|
Steven was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He passed away at the age of 80. He had been involved for 52 years in the aviation industry. A retiree of Northwest Airlines, Steven received the Wright Brothers award for donating his time, talent and energy to the various foundations to preserve and fly aircraft for the purpose of honoring the memory and sacrifices made by thousands of aircrew during the Second World War. Through his dedication and effort he played an important part in keeping the history alive. Aviation was a monumental part of his life.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019