Steven Weinhouse, 71, of Wellington, FL passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family in the early morning of Friday, December 13th.
Steven was born December 3, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York. He later served his community as a New York City Police Officer for 17 years. Once retired, he moved his family to Wellington, Florida. Always an avid Yankee fan, Steve passed his love of sports to his 4 children through his decades long coaching of them and countless other kids in little league, baseball and softball. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family listening to music, going to the beach, taking family trips to Disney and teaching his grandchildren how to fish. Steve always kept his heart of being a community server by helping anyone in need; He knew no strangers especially when it came to Sun Sentinel subscribers at a local Delray market.
Steven is survived by his wife of 46 years Denise (née Donlon) Weinhouse, his mother Ruth (née Hornfeld) Weinhouse his four children: Kimberly Church, Joseph (Elizabeth) Weinhouse, Kelly (Edwin) Arocho, and Sean (Allyson) Weinhouse. He was a phenomenal grandfather to his 8 grandchildren Edwin, Liam, Conor, Shane, Mackenzie, Frankie, Gabriel and Benjamin. He is also survived by his sister Gale Weinhouse and his brother-in-law Ernest Donlon.
Well-wishers will be received at Palms West Funeral Home located at 110 Business Park Way Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 on Wednesday, December 18th from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. The service will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 10am.
The family is asking that In lieu of flowers donations be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital 700 Children's Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 or bring a toy to the funeral home. There will be a donation box for collection.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2019