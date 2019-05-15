Stuart Bacher of Parkland Florida passed away at his home Sunday May 12th after a valiant struggle against both cancer and Parkinson's disease. He was born in the Bronx in 1938 and graduated from the Bronx High School of Science. He went on to receive dual undergraduate degrees from Queens college and Columbia University; where he also earned a master's degree in chemical engineering.Stu had a 38-year career with Merck in research where he would eventually rise to Director of Developmental Technology in the Department of Chemical Research. For his work he would be honored by the American Institute of Chemical Engineering (AICHE) where he was named a fellow. He was regularly featured as a lecturer at national AICHE meetings and served as chairman of the New Jersey chapter.He is survived by his loving wife Leni and his adored grown children Stacy and Gary. He will be missed by his cherished grandchildren Ryan, Daniel, Sarah, and Simon as well as by his many nephews and nieces. Stu is also survived and remembered by his older sister Lynn Ohrenstein.A career in the sciences never dissuaded Stuart from a lifelong passion for the arts and his knowledge of such and history made him a 'walking encyclopedia.' Perhaps above all his handiness and love of tools enabled him to fix or build essentially anything until his final days. Stu was truly a Renaissance man.Services will be held at the Star of David on Wed the 15th at 1:45pm. 1701 nw Lauderdale FLIn lieu of flowers donations can be made to and/or the American Cancer Association. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary