Stuart Kamber

Kamber, Stuart (Skip) age 79, passed away July 14, 2020. with a heavy heart and deep sadness, the Kamber family mourns the loss of Skip Z"L. Skip was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He was a patriot who was proud to have served in the US Army. He lived his life true to the values of Judaism and instilled those values in his children and grandchildren. He was known for embellishing a good story and his wonderful sense of humor. His Skip-isms and Poppie-isms are all part of his legacy. His booming voice will echo for generations to come. He is survived by his lifelong, devoted best friend and wife of 57 years Sharon (née Rubin); beloved sons and "daughters" Scott (Paulette) and Seth (Amy); adoring grandchildren Eddie, Ilana, Isaac, Noah and Ethan; brother Dennis, and dear brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Donna Rubin. He was the fun-loving uncle of Lynn Rubin, Wendy (Josh) Connell, Jami Schmidt, Kevin Kamber and dear cousin Ila Grobe. Skip was preceded in death by his loving parents Robert and Mildred (née Gorchoff); dear brother David Kamber, niece Marni Kamber, and treasured in-laws Edward and Sylvia Rubin (née Orlove). If you would like to honor Skip, please consider donations to Friendship Circle (floridafriendshipcircle.com
) or Donna Klein Jewish Academy (www.DKJA.org
). Services are private. To leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com