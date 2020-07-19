It is with great sadness that the family of Sue Barnell of Coconut Creek, FL announces her passing on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the age of 72. Sue was born in Troy, NY and was a long time resident of Syracuse, NY. Sue will be lovingly remembered by her children Jeffrey (Tina), Marc (Erin), and Stacy (David) Boos. Sue will also be fondly remembered by her eleven grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Sue was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years Donald. Sue wishes to spend eternity with her husband, so her ashes will be joined with his for the children to remember them by.



