Sue A. Barnell
It is with great sadness that the family of Sue Barnell of Coconut Creek, FL announces her passing on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the age of 72. Sue was born in Troy, NY and was a long time resident of Syracuse, NY. Sue will be lovingly remembered by her children Jeffrey (Tina), Marc (Erin), and Stacy (David) Boos. Sue will also be fondly remembered by her eleven grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Sue was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years Donald. Sue wishes to spend eternity with her husband, so her ashes will be joined with his for the children to remember them by.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
July 18, 2020
Marc, Jeff and Stacey Im praying for you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kristin
Friend
July 18, 2020
Sue was the best sister ever!
Cathy Erickson Rotella
Sister
July 17, 2020
Jeff, Marc, and Stacy, So sorry for your loss. I have such fond memories growing up with your family. Please accept my sincere condolences. Debbie (Vogler) Bittel
Deb Bittel
Friend
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Sue is my dads first cousin so I think Im a second cousin. lll always remember her sense of humor. Since we got together a lot in FL for thanksgivings I remember her always joking around and making everyone laugh. She was a strong woman and raised a beautiful family. She will be missed but never forgotten. XOXO to Stacy, Dena and families.
Mary Beth Remorenko
Family
July 16, 2020
Aunt Sue was always willing to help anyone in need. She helped me out more times than I can count. She had a huge heart and a unique sense of humor.
Dena Rotella-Dunn
Family
