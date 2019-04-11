|
|
94, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Burlington, NC. Born on November 19, 1924, in Morgan County, KY, the youngest child of Burley and Ada Douglas, Sunny earned her nursing degree at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY, during WWII. She married Claude Addison Hendrix, Jr., MD, in 1946 and raised five children who survive her: sons David, Mark, Steven, John, and daughter Ann Hyatt. She has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sunny worked 29 years at Plantation General Hospital, retiring in 1995. Services will be forthcoming in Plantation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019