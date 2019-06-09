|
Sunshine Douglas Hendrix 94, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in Burlington, NC. Born on November 19, 1924, in Morgan County, KY, the youngest child of Burley and Ada Douglas, Sunny earned her nursing degree at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY, during WWII. She married Claude Addison Hendrix, Jr., MD, in 1946 and raised five children who survive her: sons David, Mark, Steven, John, and daughter Ann Hyatt. She has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sunny worked 29 years at Plantation General Hospital, retiring in 1995. The family is planning services for the afternoon of Friday, June 21, 2019. Friends will be received prior to the service time, starting at 2:00PM at the T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, FL 33317. Celebration of Life and Sharing of Memories will be held at 3:00PM. Friends are encouraged to send flowers in remembrance of Sunny.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 9 to June 16, 2019