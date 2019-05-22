Suretta Hollander, 79, of Boca Raton, Florida peacefully passed on Monday morning, 5-20-2019. Suretta gracefully traversed her way through the challenges of Alzheimers and Lewy Body Dementia for close to 3 1/2 years and after heart difficulties (CHF) had a rapid decline which ultimately took her life.

Daughter of Evelyn and Mike Lass. Married to the late Bruce Louis Hollander. Leaves behind, brother, Jeffrey Lass, children, Cheryl (and husband, Adam) Goldstein and Howard Paul Hollander as well as grandchildren, David and Julie Goldstein.

She was a graduate from Brooklyn College majoring in speech therapy and education and paying a whopping $28/semester plus books. Suretta later worked in the public school system as a professional speech therapist assisting children with speech impediments.

She later moved to Pittsburgh PA and opened a retail store, Purse Strings and Things with two of her best friends, selling hand bags and accessories. Suretta was the domestic engineer and social director in her marriage with Bruce and later decided to try her hand in the Real Estate world. Shortly after attaining her Florida Real Estate license, Suretta rose to the top and was the recipient of many awards and distinctions including the honor of multiple "#1 Agent in SE Florida" for one of Floridas largest Real Estate agencies.

Suretta was a kind soul and a very loving and dedicated wife, mother and friend. Later in life, she dedicated herself to painting and within her hidden talents, left behind some beautiful artwork that will keep her memory forever present in the lives of those she left behind. She was an animal lover, world traveler, philanthropist, and an amazing singer. She was one of the kindest and sweetest human beings on the planet and she will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested at: www.faulkcenterforcounseling.org Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 23, 2019