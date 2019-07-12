Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Floridana Beach Clubhouse
6635 S Hwy A1A
Melbourne Beach, FL
Susan Lee Desharnais


1953 - 2019
Susan Lee Desharnais Obituary
Susan Desharnais of Melbourne Beach, FL passed away July 9th at the vibrant age of 65.

Born August 8th, 1953 in Miami, Florida she was the daughter of late Dorothy Boatright and Tilden Rowe. And devoted wife of her husband George Desharnais.

She is survived by her daughter and two sons; Ashley Handy and husband Nick of Heathrow, FL, Michael Desharnais and wife Amanda of Stuart, FL, and Matthew Desharnais and wife Amber of Pembroke Pines, FL; three grandchildren Lincoln, Grant, and Savannah; a sister Linda Howard and a brother David.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sea glass hunting, traveling and was an active member of her Floridana Beach community.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27th from 1-4pm at Floridana Beach Clubhouse, 6635 S Hwy A1A Melbourne Beach, FL 32951.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the William Child's Hospice House in Palm Bay in Susan's name in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 12, 2019
