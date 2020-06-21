08/11/1937 - 02/22/2020 Jazz singer, musician, recording artist, business woman, mother, grandmother, wife and sister.



Susan's passion was for entertaining people with her custom themed shows, extravagant costumes and talented vocal stylings. Susan was a musical event wherever she performed. Her singing career included a 4-year tour of the Far East, nationwide performances from L.A. to D.C., NY to Florida, and working aboard cruise ships for Norwegian Cruise Lines, which took her around the world entertaining international passengers. As she grew into her golden years, she found her audience had also aged, so she ended her fulfilling career by entertaining her favorite generation in assisted living facilities until 2018.



Susan is survived and sorely missed by her two sons and their wives, David and Mary Green, and Paul and Cheryl Green; and five grandchildren: Michael Green, Jeanne Green-Young, Robert Green, Paul Green Jr. and Samantha Green.



