Susan Whelan Rogers Obituary
Susan Whelan Rogers passed away on her 80th birthday on Friday, December 6. Susan was born on December 6, 1939 in Washington, D.C. & was the daughter of John Joseph Whelan & Verna Frances Furrey. She was the second of five children & grew up in a loving and faith filled home. She graduated from Ursuline Academy & then Georgetown Visitation College in Washington, D.C. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roy L. Rogers of Lighthouse Point & her 4 children: Roy L. Rogers, Jr. & (Cheryl), Brett Rogers & (Rimma), Karen Rogers St. Clair (James), & Jon Scott Rogers (Suzanne). She was the loving grandmother of 15 precious grandchildren. She is also survived by her 3 siblings: Janet W. Meyer, Maureen Jugs (Andrejs) & Dr. William Whelan (Pamela). In addition she was the devoted aunt to 15 nieces and nephews. Susan/Mandy/Grammie was a lady of deep faith and love. She devoted her life to the service of others. Her love of God & her family were her driving force. She was the heart of her family & the definition of love, joy, beauty, compassion & selflessness. To her countless friends she was the essence of love, kindness, humility & loyalty. To know her was to love her. For 25 years she had her Wednesday dinners where all family members & their friends were welcome. These were celebrations of every event both joyful and sorrowful in the family & the love & joy there was profound. She was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church were she taught religious education for many years. She was active in pro life ministries. Please join us for a mass of thanksgiving for Susan on Thursday, December 12, @ 9:30 a.m. @ St. Paul's in Lighthouse Point. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church would be greatly appreciated. Alternatively, please visit Butterfly World in memory of Susan.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019
