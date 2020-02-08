|
|
Suzanne (Tos) Maddrey, 71, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1st at Hospice House of St. Francis in Titusville after an extended illness. She was born on June 18, 1948 in Summit, NJ to John and Theresa O'Connor Tos, both whom preceded her in death.
Sue lived her early life in Livingston, NJ and moved to Pompano Beach, FL in 1963 with her family. Upon graduating from Pompano Beach High School, she worked tirelessly in the medical field helping others. Sue loved to play golf and her big thrill was getting a hole-in-one at PGA. Upon retirement, she split her time between Deerfield and Palm Bay.
She is survived by her son, Bret Bossenberry of Palm Bay; her daughter Beth Schotanus of Oakland Park; her grandchildren, Marc, Matthew and Brittany (Tim Ramirez) Schotanus, Brooke and Brandon Bossenberry and her great-grandson Preston Schotanus. She was very proud of her family and all they accomplished. She is also survived by her two sisters, Bobbie Mannix and Deborah Tos-Colombo (Robert), both of Canyon Country, CA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of her parents, a donation can be made to the .
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 321-724-2222. Condolences: afcfcare.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2020