Suzanne Marie Roberts, age 58, received her angel wings on March 25. Daughter, sister, mother, aunt, friend and beloved Nana. She is survived by children William (Danielle), Alyssa Buchin (Tim), Charles. Grandchildren James and Jack Buchin and Roman Roberts. Parents Jim and Peg Senesac, sister Shelly (John) Suchomel, brother Chris (Jamie) Senesac. Friends Van Smart, Jim Coomes and Tom Scott and many nieces and nephews and her kitty friends Tigger and T.D. She was a bright light in all of our lives. The light has gone out but her sparkle will last forever. She taught in Minnesota and Hollywood FL for more than 30 years She inspired many kids to become leaders. Her ministry was taking care of those who needed her love. Let her passing inspire all of us to do the same. A celebration of Suzanne's life is pending. Notification later.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020