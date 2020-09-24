Suzanne Sullivan Foley, wife of 50 years of the late Edward "Jack" Foley, went to join her husband in Heaven on the evening of Saturday, September 19th.



Suzanne was born in Waterbury, Connecticut of the late Lillian Clark Sullivan and Joseph Alexander Sullivan. She is predeceased by her only sibling, Joseph M. Sullivan of Waterbury. Suzanne was a graduate of Saint Mary's Grammar School, Crosby High School in 1952 and Saint Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Waterbury in 1955.



After graduating from nursing and while on vacation in Florida, she met her soulmate 'Jack' of Woburn, Massachusetts. They married the following year in January 1957 in Waterbury and then moved permanently to Florida.



From the beginning, Suzanne was impassioned with her faith. She and Jack were communicants and active members of Visitation Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in North Miami before moving to Davie in Broward County. At Visitation they were members of the Christian Family Movement wherein they made life-long friends. In Broward, Saint Mark was to be their parish with mass celebrated at the Schott Center in Southwest Ranches. Shortly after Jack passed, she strengthened her faith further through Scripture Study, attending meetings at Saint Mark for over 10 years.



Not only was she passionate about her faith, but also her lifelong service as a nurse. After serving as a Charge Nurse for some time, Suzanne was employed in nursing administration for 20 years at Parkway Regional Medical Center in North Miami. She retired from Administration in Assisted Living, leaving a legacy of hard-work, love, and compassion in care.



Suzanne is survived by her two wonderful, loving children. Her son, Edward J. Foley, Jr (wife, Denna) of Loxahatchee, Florida, and her daughter Mary Foley Leja (husband, Allen) of Plantation, Florida. Beloved grandchildren are E. John Foley III (wife, Heather) of Wellington, Florida and their two beautiful children, Ada Marie and Landon, who are "GG's" first great-grandchildren. Other beloved grandchildren are Christine Foley Chetram (husband, Tariq) of Buford, Georgia, Michael T. Foley (wife, RoseMarie) of Port St. Lucie and Nichole E. Foley and son, Vincent of Port St. Lucie. And lastly, her Leja loves, Elizabeth and Emily, of Plantation.



And not to be forgotten are the New England families of Sullivan's, Richardson's and Foley's, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



After a private Christian funeral service, she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Jack at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store