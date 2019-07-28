|
|
Sybil Denise Collins (1962-2019)
Sybil Denise Collins, 57, of Oakland Park, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. Collins and Nancy L. Collins. She was a descendant of one of the first settlers of Ft. Lauderdale, the Rickards family. Sybil was a child at heart throughout her life and loved her family and her pets very much, especially Jack who was her constant companion and "Little Sweetheart". She felt at peace in nature, and was quite artistic, enjoying drawing and painting. Sybil never met a Charlie Brown character she didn't like, and had accumulated a collection of stuffed animals, including her beloved Peanuts.
One minute Sybil could be discussing politics with you, and the next engulfed in her favorite TV reruns, such as Bewitched. Shopping was a passion for her, and you could always count on a beautiful holiday or birthday card from her with heartfelt words of affection. Sybil loved chocolate, and she showered you with affectionate hugs of appreciation when receiving gifts, especially chocolate and cake. She lived her whole life in Wilton Manors and Oakland Park, but enjoyed a summer getaway to the cool lakes of Maine or a "dip" in the Ft Lauderdale ocean, since she was an excellent swimmer.
Sybil strived to make the best of any situation and was always helpful to her mother. Her mother so greatly enjoyed her conversations with Sybil and her laughter, since they both love talking and laughing. She was greatly loved by her father and mother, and was very close to them. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; Sybil is loved and greatly missed by her surviving mother, Nancy, and sisters, Nancy (Rick) Holm and Heidi (Dave) Buitron; and nieces Tricia (Nick) Aracic and Evonne (Brian) Aeilts; and many grandnieces including Vanessa Aracic.
All the love and thank you's to Hercules Saintil, who helped care for Sybil throughout the years and loved her like his own daughter. A special thank you to Joe Butz and Steve Dragg at the Zachariah Family Wellness Pavilion at Holy Cross Hospital, and numerous doctors, nurses, and professionals who cared for Sybil during her life. And a very indebted thank you to all the friends of the family, who have been there for us, especially to Faye Henry and her wonderful family, Jo Branch and her enormous heart, and Margaret Stanley, a dear friend. A celebration of Sybil's life will be held with her friends and family in August (TBD) at Zachariah Family Wellness Pavilion at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft Lauderdale. Arrangements by Kalis Mcintee Funeral Home in Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 28, 2019