Syd Gordon
1927 - 2020
With great sadness the family of Syd Gordon announces his passing on July 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Syd was born on March 30, 1927 in Chelsea, Massachusetts and had been a longtime resident of Boynton Beach, Florida. His family and friends knew him as a kind, quiet, giving man who could fix just about anything. He proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Thomas and spent most of his working years as proprietor of an auto parts retail and machine shop. He will be remembered with love as being the best grandfather, father, and husband anyone could ever ask for. Syd leaves behind Darcie, his wife of nearly 68 years, children Darielle (husband Bruce) and Rick (wife Roz) and grandchildren Carly, Evan, Laura and Alex. A private service was held. Donations in his honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2020.
