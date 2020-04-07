Home

Sylvia Detkin


1927 - 2020
Sylvia Detkin Obituary
Aug. 31. 1927 - Apr. 5, 2020

One of the most stylish women ever, Sylvia died peacefully after a long illness. Beloved wife of Paul, loving sister of Marlene Zamari, mother of Marjorie Detkin-Feldman (Fred), Barbara Kikoler (David) and Peter Detkin (Michelle.) Cherished grandmother of five, great-grandmother of two. Graveside services are private, date for memorial service to be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020
