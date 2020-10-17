1/1
Sylvia Stone Pritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Stone Pritt of Margate, FL passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at age 95. A loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, she was born in New York City and a long time resident of Hillsdale, NJ before retiring to Florida with her husband Wally. After his passing, she found the 2nd love of her life, Sonny Pritt, and together, they traveled the world. She is predeceased by her parents, Isidore and Sarah Eisenberg, brother William Eisenberg, 1st husband Wallace Stone and 2nd husband Sol Pritt. She leaves behind her three children, Debora Elster, David Stone, Gail Stone and daughter-in-law, Margaret Stone; two grandchildren, Casey Philbrick (Sean) and Jessie Patterson (Michael) and four great grandchildren, Mya Patterson and Ruby, Hunter and Logan Philbrick. Sylvia will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved