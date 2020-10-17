Sylvia Stone Pritt of Margate, FL passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at age 95. A loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, she was born in New York City and a long time resident of Hillsdale, NJ before retiring to Florida with her husband Wally. After his passing, she found the 2nd love of her life, Sonny Pritt, and together, they traveled the world. She is predeceased by her parents, Isidore and Sarah Eisenberg, brother William Eisenberg, 1st husband Wallace Stone and 2nd husband Sol Pritt. She leaves behind her three children, Debora Elster, David Stone, Gail Stone and daughter-in-law, Margaret Stone; two grandchildren, Casey Philbrick (Sean) and Jessie Patterson (Michael) and four great grandchildren, Mya Patterson and Ruby, Hunter and Logan Philbrick. Sylvia will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store