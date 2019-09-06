Home

July 15 1938-Sept. 3 2019 Born in Brooklyn NY to Dorothy and Alfred Kroop. Sylvia graduated from Ellenville High School and married Irving Weinsoff in 1955. They were happily married for 64 years, and had four children. She is survived by her loving husband Irving Weinsoff, Lynn Silvern (Lloyd),Bruce Weinsoff ( Karen Sharet Weinsoff) and Julie Weinsoff Gold (Sam) and Laura Weinsoff (deceased). Sylvia has 3 grandchildren, Heath Silvern, Hannah Axelband (Paul), and Aliza Gold,and 3 great grandchildren, Della, Scarlett, and Bryce Axelband. She is also survived by her brother Bernard Kroop and sister Bella Tucci. Sylvia was a kind, caring and loving woman who was adored by all who knew her. In her younger years she actively involved with Bnai Brith and Hadassah. Most recently active with the Rakassans organization. Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who crossed paths with her.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
