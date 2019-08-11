|
Dr. T Jane Lusk-Smith, 92, passed away on July 18. She lived a full, active and involved life as a highly skilled legal secretary and a professor at Broward County Community College. She moved to John Knox Village in Pompano Beach with her husband Roland over twenty years ago and served in numerous leadership roles. She was a member of the Fort Lauderdale Garden Club and judge of competitive floral designs. Jane was a member of New Presbyterian Church and part of the Evangelism Explosion ministry. She was an active citizen, supporting causes she believed important to the future of her country. She is remembered for her determination, integrity, faithfulness, and deep personal faith. She leaves her sister, Donna Jean Yocum Sexton, Step-sons, Ronald A. Smith and Roland S. Smith. By her personal request, in lieu of a private memorial service, she will be remembered during the monthly Service of Remembrance at John Knox Village Auditorium on Wednesday, August 14, 3 pm, 200 Lakeside Circle (S.W. 6 St and Dixie Hwy.), Pompano Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019