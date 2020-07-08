On Friday, July 3, 2020, Tamia L. Radler 68, of Fort Lauderdale, passed peacefully with her loving husband, Joseph F. Radler Jr, at her side. She is predeceased by her father Lloyd and mother Ruth Leveron. She leaves behind beloved sons Joseph Radler, III of Houston, Texas; Adam (Laura) Radler of Naples; Brothers Gene Leveron (Marty) of Arizona, Larry Leveron (Pat) of Michigan, Bud Leveron of Florida, and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. She was the dear Mammom to Joey and AJ. Tam's relationship with Christ was central to everything she did. In addition to her passion of spending time with family and friends, she loved to travel and read. Tam's passion to help people led her to go back to school for nursing. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Those who knew Tam were forever impacted by her love for life, her humor and her generosity. Services will be held at First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 NE 14 Ave. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be on Friday 11:00 AM Friday July 10th, 2020. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation and Funeral services, Wilton manors.