Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:45 AM
Piney Grove Cemetery
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Piney Grove Cemetery
Taylor Earl Barker Jr. Obituary
Taylor Earl Barker, Jr., age 76 of Sunrise, Florida and formerly of Knoxville, passed away July 6, 2019. He graduated from Central High School in 1960. He was a dedicated Christian and was dedicated to his family and country. His passion was growing orchids and traveling with his wife. He retired from the U.S. Navy and was a member of Fleet Reserve 126, American Legion 365, and the Ft. Lauderdale Orchid Society. Preceded in death by his parents, Taylor Earl Barker, Sr. and Ruth Weatherly Barker. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Clara; daughter, Michelle Cheri-Barker; brother, Terry Wayne Barker, several nieces and nephews and our beloved Akers family. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Saturday at Piney Grove Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service with military honors. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 26, 2019
