Ted Crosby, of Plantation Florida, passed on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from a series of unexpected complications. He was 76 years of age. Born in San Francisco to Lucille and John T. Crosby, he graduated from Kubasaki high school, in Okinawa, Japan, in 1961. He then attended the University of New Mexico on an NROTC scholarship and earned a degree of Business Administration in Industrial Management. After college he served as a Naval intelligence officer during the Vietnam war. He began his working career in the 1970's specializing in marine surveying and adjusting. Ted and his family moved from California to South Florida in 1978 to open and manage a new branch for his company. He worked for the same company ACE/INAMAR/CIGNA/INA in various roles for 39 years. His participation in numerous industry organizations, such as acting as the Master of Ceremonies at the annual Fort Lauderdale Mariner's Club Seminar for many years, helped bring recognition to his company as a leader in the marine industry. Through continuous education and incredible organization, Ted was the quasi-librarian for his colleagues. He retired in 2010, but continued to mentor and consult out of his home. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann and daughter, Samantha. A formal service will not be held.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019