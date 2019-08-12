Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
561-272-0098
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Youlovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted H. Youlovsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted H. Youlovsky Obituary
On August 8, 2019, Ted Youlovsky, loving husband of Gladys, passed away at age 75. Ted was born in Hartford, CT, son of Abe and Hortie Youlovsky. Ted was Manager of Southern CT Lighting, and later ran a upscale lighting store with his wife Gladys, in Boca Raton. Ted had a passion for travel, loved cruising and UCONN basketball. He is survived by his wife Gladys, stepchildren, Bob (Fran), Shari (George), Karen (Jeff) and grandchildren; Jake, Ben and Daniel.

A short graveside service will be held at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Wednesday August 14th at 11:30 am.

Donations to St. Judes hospital: stjude.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now