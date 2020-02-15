Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Kirlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Kirlan


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Kirlan Obituary
Ted M. Kirlan, age 89, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Ted was born June 20, 1930 in Steubenville Ohio and was originally in the car sales business. He was also a member of the National Guard. He moved the family to South Florida in the 1950's and became a prolific homebuilder in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. In his retired years he donated his time to the Children's Museum in Boca Raton, helping them with construction projects and renovations. As good as a builder as he was, he was even a better husband, father, grandfather, and friend to us all.

Surviving Ted is his loving wife Shirley of 63 years, his 2 sons Michael and Douglas (wife Shawn, stepson Jordan), his granddaughter McKenzie Rose, his sister (Annette), and his many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services were held privately at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL.

Donations in Ted's memory may be made to the : www.act.alz.org Or to: Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation: donate.brrh.com/gift
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -