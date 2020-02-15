|
Ted M. Kirlan, age 89, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. Ted was born June 20, 1930 in Steubenville Ohio and was originally in the car sales business. He was also a member of the National Guard. He moved the family to South Florida in the 1950's and became a prolific homebuilder in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. In his retired years he donated his time to the Children's Museum in Boca Raton, helping them with construction projects and renovations. As good as a builder as he was, he was even a better husband, father, grandfather, and friend to us all.
Surviving Ted is his loving wife Shirley of 63 years, his 2 sons Michael and Douglas (wife Shawn, stepson Jordan), his granddaughter McKenzie Rose, his sister (Annette), and his many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services were held privately at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale, FL.
Donations in Ted's memory may be made to the : www.act.alz.org Or to: Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation: donate.brrh.com/gift
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020