Terence Rundle (March 25, 1944 – March 10, 2019) a long time resident of the Parkland/Coral Springs area died on Sunday at home. Born in 1944 in Durham, England, Terry moved to South Florida in 1981 with his wife and two daughters.Terry, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his daughters, Joanne Gordon and Emma Leonardi, grandchildren, Cole Leonardi, Cameron Leonardi, Connor Gordon, Kailee Gordon and Cassidy Gordon, all of the Parkland/Coral Springs area. Terry was a property manager/real estate broker in Broward County who was well-respected by anyone who had the pleasure of working with him. He never fully retired and still enjoyed managing the various properties unless he was able to play a round of golf with his dear friends at Lago Mar CC in Plantation. Spending time with family was always the most important aspect of Terry's life however, and he never missed a golf tournament or horse show for his daughters, or a soccer game, music, dance, drama performance or an awards ceremony for his grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Coral Springs.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
