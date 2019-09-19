|
Teresa Giraldo 87, of Wilton Manors died on Sunday September 8, 2019, formerly from Colombia. Teresa is survived by her sons Joaquin De la Rosa of Fort Lauderdale and Luis De la Rosa and Philip Angulo of New York City. Also survived by four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers and their families. A Crypt side service will be held on Saturday September 21. 2019 at 2:00PM. At Lauderdale Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019