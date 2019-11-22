Home

Bailey Memorial
6701 West Commercial Blvd
Tamarac, FL 33319
(954) 721-3300
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bailey Memorial
6701 W. Commercial Blvd.
Tamarac, FL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Church
10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd
Sunrise, FL
View Map
Terese Erwin


1949 - 2019
Terese Erwin, a beacon of light and joy, passed away Sat., Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Oct. 3, 1949 to Carmen and John Dryden Jr., lived in Miami Shores and attended Notre Dame Academy. She married Randy Erwin on Nov. 10, 1973 and had three children, Leanne (Laurie), Randy Jr. (Priscilla) and Judy (Gaby).

She loved her time as a preschool teacher, but her greatest joy came from time with her grandchildren, Heston, Colton, Sky, Autumn, Ivy, Penelope and Aurelia. Funeral will be held 11 am Monday, Nov. 25 at All Saints Church, 10900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351. The viewing is from 4-8 pm Sunday, Nov. 24 at Bailey Memorial, 6701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33319, blessing at 5:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to metavivor.org in her name.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2019
