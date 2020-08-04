Terrance "Terry" Arthur Baroody, 61, long time Fort Lauderdale resident, passed away suddenly near his home in Talkeetna, Alaska on June 27, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 2nd 1959. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale in the summer of 1962, settling in Sea Ranch Lakes. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic School, Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School until he entered the Navy in 1976, receiving numerous commendations for leadership and work ethic. He served on a nuclear submarine and a Naval oil tanker. After leaving the service in 1980, he moved to Tallahassee, FL., joining older brother Tim's Hobbit Hoagies. Later he opened a similar restaurant called Hogan's Heros in Gainesville and helped open and run TA Baroody's in Stuart with brother Todd and father Tom. In the late 1980's, he joined the cruise line business and quickly became an expert in high-end ship provisioning, cargo handling and logistics for lines like Royal Caribbean. This led him to his next opportunity with Colorado Box Beef. Terry was an excellent chef and would whip up his gastronomic delights in a galley kitchen, aboard his beloved houseboat on Hendrick's Isle. Always served with a large side of his legendary, riotous humor and good nature. When he left the cruise line business, he opened his own yacht carpentry business called TAB Marine. He worked on high-end, complicated yacht repairs and upgrades becoming an expert at installing teak boat decks. In 2013, he found his favorite job ever as an ATV tour guide for Black Bear Adventures in Sunshine, Alaska for the summers. He led visitors through bear and moose country, north of Anchorage. After 25 years of boat living, he sold his houseboat off Las Olas and moved up to Alaska as a permanent resident. He spent his winters in California with older brother Tom and his family, working for Tom's construction company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Susan and sister Tracey. Survived by brothers Tom, wife Donna, Tim, wife Lisa, Todd, wife Julie, Kieran, wife Pam, Sean and sister Tara, stepmother, Kathy Maloney, nephews, Patrick, Colin, Kevin, Thomas, Christopher, Maxwell and Hugo, nieces, Haley, Alyssa, Taylor and Emma, great nieces, Madison and Rylan, great nephews, Jackson, Finnegan and Camden. Our very funny, talented brother, our Uncle Buck and hilarious friend, we will forever miss you. Our family has lost its funny bone. A memorial TBD.



