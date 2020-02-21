|
Terry Boncz, 59, of Ft. Lauderdale passed away at home on February 13, 2020. Surviving Terry is mother, Nancy, stepfather, Greg, siblings, Alison, Perry and Linda. Terry was a beautiful soul that will leave us with a lasting impression on our minds and hearts. He was kind, generous and compassionate. Rest in peace, my son, my brother, my friend. God Bless You!
The family will remember him in a private service. Celebrate Terry's life by donating to your .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020