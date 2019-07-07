Theodore "Ted" Drew



A Life Well Lived



Theodore Drew passed peacefully on July 5, 2019. Ted was born and brought up in the Bronx, NY, the second child of Mollie and Louis Drew. Ted did exceptionally well in high school, graduated after three years and was accepted at Buffalo University. During that time, he met his future wife, Thelma Drew (nee Block). Ted graduated from Columbia Law School, and, after practicing in Manhattan for several years, moved to Monticello, NY, and joined the firm of Oppenheim and Oppenheim, later Oppenheim, Drew and Kane. Later, he would co-found the firm of Drew, Davidoff and Edwards. Ted was a President and member of the Monticello Kiwanis Club for over fifty years and a Board member of Temple Sholom. He also held a number of political positions including: Village of Monticello Attorney, Town of Thompson Attorney, Urban Renewal Attorney and Assistant County of Sullivan Attorney. After retirement, Ted and Thelma moved to Albany and eventually to Boca Raton, Fla.Ted is survived by his wife of 63 years, Thelma B. Drew; his three sons, Robert, Lawrence, and Kenneth; his sister, Helen Isenberg, and nephew, Thomas Isenberg; and seven grandchildren: Joseph, Stephen, Ryan, Charlotte, Daniel, Mollie, and Rachel. There will be no formal services. Friends and family are invited to a short service at Ted and Thelma's home from 2-6 pm on Monday, July 8. Close family will celebrate Ted's life in Albany in the coming weeks. Friends and family are invited to read a full memoriam of Ted's life and to leave comments at the website www.gpanochfunerals.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019