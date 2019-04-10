Resources More Obituaries for Theodore Verdone Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore Verdone

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ted Verdone, of Oakland Park, Florida, and formerly of Hudson, Lexington, & Bolton Massachusetts passed away 4/2/2019. He is survived by his Husband of 28 years, John Curtin, and a sister Sally Mallory, of Hudson, Ma., a brother Gary, of Waterford, CT, a son Flint of Eureka CA, a son, Peter, of San Rafael, CA, and a grand-daughter, Ananda, of Arcata, CA.He was born in Watertown Massachusetts on April 18, 1932, son of Grace Gooding, of Sanford Maine, and Ted Verdone, of Rockland Massachusetts, and was the owner of Grace Realty Trust, Verdone Enterprises, LLC, and Crown Trust, and owned residential income properties and businesses in Massachusetts, Florida, New York, and California. He served as president of the Massachusetts Rental Housing Association for three years in the 1990's and was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by that organization in 2003. He was appointed by then Governor, William Weld, of Massachusetts, to his Lead Paint Poison Advisory Council, a position that he held for three years. He was also a member of the board of directors of Worcester (Mass.) Property Owners Association for over 25 years.He worked over sixteen years at Lapointe Machine Tool Company, of Hudson, Massachusetts as a tool design engineer and also for many years in the hi-tech industry as a tool designer and mechanical engineer.He has been a Toastmaster since October of 1979. He earned Toastmasters highest award, that of Distinguish Toastmaster, in 1985. He served as District Governor of Toastmasters District 31, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He was instrumental in founding over 40 Toastmasters Clubs over the years and is a charter member of the Proud Speakers Club#2266 of Fort Lauderdale. In 1993 he was presented a Presidential Citation for meritorious service and longtime leadership in Toronto, Canada, at the annual Toastmasters International Convention.He has lived in Florida since July, 2000 during which time he has served for many years on the Board of Directors of the Stonewall Library. He was the treasurer of the Senior Advisory Council of the Pride Center, and served as director of their card playing group. He is a former member of the Parks and Recreation Board and the Affordable Housing Task force for the City of Wilton Manors. He has served on the prime Timers board of directors and arranges their monthly dinners and special events. He was also a member of the Fort Lauderdale Bridge Club, South Florida Orchid Society, American Veterans for Equal Rights, and Sage. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries