Therese Frances Marceau, 90, of Hallandale Beach, FL passed away peacefully at her home on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in '28 in Springfield, MA the daughter of Hermas and Blanche Gosselin. Therese (Terry) married Raymond Marceau and lived most of their life in Hallandale FL. Terry very much enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed puzzles, crafting, and baking. She loved bowling and going to the Hard Rock with family and friends. Terry had a wonderful, long, loving life and will be dearly missed. Therese is survived by her children, Denise Armbruster, Renee (Tom) Scott, Ray (Julie) Marceau, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters Jacqueline Gosselin, Marguerite Demerse, and her brother Paul Gosselin.Funeral services will take place 1 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. David's Catholic Church, 3900 S University Dr. Davie, FL 33328
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019