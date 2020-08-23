Thomas A. Gero, C.P.A. succumbed to Covid-19 August 13, 2020 at the age of 74. He leaves behind his loving wife, Andrea Berger Gero, his cherished daughter, Jennifer Lyn Voetgli (Walter) and grandchildren Wyatt and Owen Voegtli and Jocelyn Mcgee. His big heart and quirky style will be missed by his best friends Tom Mangione, a fellow Rotarian, and Art Tenenbaun, his "Pops" and his best fur buddy, Zippy, who is still waiting by Tom's chair for Tom to come home. Rest in peace. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to Plantation, FL Rotary Club or Weston Temple Dor Dorim. Services have been held.



