1/1
Thomas A. Gero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Gero, C.P.A. succumbed to Covid-19 August 13, 2020 at the age of 74. He leaves behind his loving wife, Andrea Berger Gero, his cherished daughter, Jennifer Lyn Voetgli (Walter) and grandchildren Wyatt and Owen Voegtli and Jocelyn Mcgee. His big heart and quirky style will be missed by his best friends Tom Mangione, a fellow Rotarian, and Art Tenenbaun, his "Pops" and his best fur buddy, Zippy, who is still waiting by Tom's chair for Tom to come home. Rest in peace. Donations in memory of Tom may be made to Plantation, FL Rotary Club or Weston Temple Dor Dorim. Services have been held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved