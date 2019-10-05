Home

Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 586-1237
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
Thomas C. Kuschel


1934 - 2019
Thomas C. Kuschel Obituary
Thomas C. Kuschel, age 85 of Coral Springs, FL passed away on September 23, 2019. Thomas is survived by his wife Carol, his sons Cary (Sue), Eric, Scott (Patricia), and Chad (Lori). Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and his sisters MaryAnne Rhodes, and Paula (Corbin) Davis. Tom instilled the value of hard work in all his kids, and made it be known that a firm handshake with a look in the eye, meant more than almost anything you could say. Tom enjoyed golfing, vacations to Sanibel, going out to eat, (as long as it was at 5:00!) and especially get togethers when the whole family was around. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019, beginning at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral, 3691 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462. 561-586-1237. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be sent to the following: 1) Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street Stuart, Fl. 34997, Ph. 772-403-4500, www.treasurehealth.org, or 2) Treasure Coast Humane Society, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave. Palm City, Fl. 34990, Ph. 772-223-8822, www.hstc1.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
