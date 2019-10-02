|
|
Dr. Thomas D. Dennis of Pompano Beach, FL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Jane of Pompano Beach, and brother James Dennis of Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Sandra of 58 years. Daughters, Sherry Torode (Jeff), Robin Forgash (Walt). Grandchildren, Stephanie Montella, Erica Eiswerth, Melissa Prochilo (Domenick), Vincent Montella, Steven Forgash, Hailey Forgash, Ava Forgash; and nine great-grandchildren as well as his buddy "Rocky" his canine companion. Dr. Dennis was born in Akron, Ohio and moved to Pompano Beach in 1957. He met the love of his life, Sandra Wilson, at Pompano Beach High School. He received a basketball scholarship and continued to Marshall University. He graduated from Southern College of Optometry in 1966. He practiced Optometry in Pompano Beach for over 50 years. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed the many loyal patients he took care of over the years. Mostly, he loved being with his family. He enjoyed boating, fishing, sports, and horseback riding. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution, member of Florida Optometric Association, Inc., President of the Broward County Optometric Association in 1978, and member of Sand & Spurs Stables Advisory Board of Pompano Beach. A visitation will be held at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 4650 N. Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. A private family interment will follow. Donations can be made to 1-800-227-2345 or
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019