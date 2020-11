I have known Lois and Tom most of my life, as we grew up and went to school in Hamilton together. They were like family.

I will miss our telephone conversations so much.

Stephen has truly been their angel, and he inherited such wonderfull traits from his parents.

Tom and Lois are together again, as they were all through their marriage.

Sincerely,

Marlene Leskew

