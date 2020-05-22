Thomas E. Ehrhardt
Thomas E Ehrhardt was born in Springfield, Illinois on March 31,1933. He died May12, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Robin, Steven, and Mark Ehrhardt as well as four grandchildren and his brother Robert Ehrhardt. He owned an Allstate agency in Tamarac, Florida for sixty years. He resided in Ft Lauderdale, Florida for over 70 years. He was a wonderful father, and grandfather. He will remain in our hearts and memories forever!

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 22, 2020.
