Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McCulloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Earl McCulloch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Earl McCulloch Obituary
Born December 31, 1934 in Cleveland , Ohio Passed May 26, 2019Survived by wife, Christine Reese McCulloch, children Shawn Agnini, Kim Boros, grandchildren Jamie Christine and Thomas Julius Boros, Andra Agnini.Father John Edward and mother Beryl Sutton. Late brother Jack McCulloch and surviving sister Pat O'malley. Pre-deceased by his daughter Kimberly Sargentini. Owner of McCulloch Marine located in Pompano Beach. Funeral handled by Baird -Case Jordan -Fanning Funeral Home. Viewing Thursday 4-7Service at 11 with reception following burial at Coral Ridge Country Club
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.