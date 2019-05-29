|
Born December 31, 1934 in Cleveland , Ohio Passed May 26, 2019Survived by wife, Christine Reese McCulloch, children Shawn Agnini, Kim Boros, grandchildren Jamie Christine and Thomas Julius Boros, Andra Agnini.Father John Edward and mother Beryl Sutton. Late brother Jack McCulloch and surviving sister Pat O'malley. Pre-deceased by his daughter Kimberly Sargentini. Owner of McCulloch Marine located in Pompano Beach. Funeral handled by Baird -Case Jordan -Fanning Funeral Home. Viewing Thursday 4-7Service at 11 with reception following burial at Coral Ridge Country Club
Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019